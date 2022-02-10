First Foundation Advisors Buys 216 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $86,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $85,223,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $273.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.71 and a 200 day moving average of $270.94. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

