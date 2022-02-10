First Foundation Advisors Buys 271 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 494,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

