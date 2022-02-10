First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AWI opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

