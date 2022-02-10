First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

