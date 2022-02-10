First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Posts Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.090-$2.190 EPS.

Shares of FR stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 54,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,816. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

