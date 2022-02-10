First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

