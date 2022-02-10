First Manhattan Co. Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $116.53.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

