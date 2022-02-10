First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 1.04% of Superior Group of Companies worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,036 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

