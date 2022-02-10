First Manhattan Co. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 7,740.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,671 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Coty worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Coty by 111,779.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Coty by 263.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

