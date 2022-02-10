First Manhattan Co. Makes New Investment in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 452,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. First Manhattan Co. owned 9.36% of 1st Colonial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FCOB stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.10. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $11.00.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application.

