First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,365 American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Aegis started coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Stanley R. Perla bought 5,000 shares of American Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -283.32%.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

