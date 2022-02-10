First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

