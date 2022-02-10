First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $126,000 Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,570,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,031,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

