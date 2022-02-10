First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.18. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

