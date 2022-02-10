First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $607,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000.

FRDM opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $35.28.

