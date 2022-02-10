Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.36.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.