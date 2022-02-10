Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.64

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.68. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 838,823 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $453.47 million, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

