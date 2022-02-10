Fiverr International (FVRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE FVRR opened at $88.22 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.99.
Several research firms have recently commented on FVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.