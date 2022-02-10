Fiverr International (FVRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

NYSE FVRR opened at $88.22 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fiverr International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.