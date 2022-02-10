FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $252.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.58. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.82.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

