Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Flex has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flex stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Flex worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.