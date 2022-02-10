Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

