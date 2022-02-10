FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $130.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FMC. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.94.

FMC stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

