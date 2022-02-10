FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,945. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

