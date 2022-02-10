Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,057.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 495.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

