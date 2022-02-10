ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Down 5.7%

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.29. 14,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 394,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.52.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. Analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ForgeRock by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,607,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

