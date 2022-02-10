FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 684,214 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1,360.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 592,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 236.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 400,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after acquiring an additional 301,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,708. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

