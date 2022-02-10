Frank D. Yeary Acquires 4,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PYPL opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,727,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.