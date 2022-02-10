Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 164,650 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.58% of Sonos worth $64,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sonos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sonos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,334,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,975,000 after buying an additional 302,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,302,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Sonos by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

