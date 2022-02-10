Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 737,900 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.75% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $70,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Shares of IFS opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $253.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.31%.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.