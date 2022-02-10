Franklin Resources Inc. Has $74.69 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 242.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,772 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of DoorDash worth $74,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.58. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.89.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.44, for a total value of $4,528,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

