Franklin Resources Inc. Has $79.61 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,442 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.68% of Nomad Foods worth $79,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.40.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

