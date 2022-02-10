Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4,278.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 483,205 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $66,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.71. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

