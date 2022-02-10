Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 276,036 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,599 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,036 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.30% of Citizens Financial Group worth $60,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

NYSE CFG opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

