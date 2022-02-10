Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.120-$9.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.94 billion-$31.94 billion.

Shares of FJTSY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 85,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

