Fuse Network Market Capitalization Tops $40.33 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001657 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $40.33 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.54 or 0.07053127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,330.61 or 1.00229315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

