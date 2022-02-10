Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.50) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.66) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.14).

Future stock opened at GBX 2,868 ($38.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.96) and a one year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,420.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,524.88.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($42.49) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($315,559.62).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

