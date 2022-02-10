FY2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

