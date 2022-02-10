FY2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.68 EPS.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
