FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Lifted by Analyst

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clariant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clariant’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLZNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

