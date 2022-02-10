FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE MWA opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

