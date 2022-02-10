FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Issued By Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.97.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

