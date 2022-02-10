FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Lifted by Analyst

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $6.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.42.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.05. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 10,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.