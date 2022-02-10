FY2022 EPS Estimates for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains GP in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains GP’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

NYSE PAGP opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.