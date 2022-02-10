FY2022 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Cut by Desjardins (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.22.

Saputo stock opened at C$28.11 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$26.21 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

