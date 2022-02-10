FY2023 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.97.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NRG stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

