FY2026 EPS Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84.

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 234,042 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

