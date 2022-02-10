Garlicoin (GRLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.45 Million

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 30.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $98,396.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm.

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,798,741 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

