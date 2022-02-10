Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Gartner in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $302.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

