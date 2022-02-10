Gartner (NYSE:IT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $302.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.29. Gartner has a 12 month low of $175.18 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

