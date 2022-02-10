Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

GTES has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.