GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Position Reduced by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for 0.6% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GDS by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

GDS stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 40,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,067. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

